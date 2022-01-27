Shanna Moakler

Us: Have you watched Big Brother before, and if so, who are some of your favorite past players?

Shanna Moakler: I have watched every season of Big Brother. Again, I am a super fan. Some of my favorite players are Paul [Abrahamian]. I love Derrick [Levasseur] because he is from Rhode Island and that’s where I’m from too.

Us: Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

SM: I would throw a competition if I felt that I was becoming too big of a threat and I was gonna put a target on my back. But, we’ll have to see if that happens.

Us: What are the main qualities that you will look for in an ally?

SM: The qualities I’m looking for in an alliance partner is someone who is willing to come to me when they hear other information in the house – and just being honest and open and just having that energy where I know I can trust them. I’m really hoping to have one player in there that I know I can trust.

Us: Which part of the game will be the hardest for you and why – the social connections, the strategy or the physical competitions?

SM: I think the hardest part of the game for me is going to be the physical competitions. However, I’m really great at puzzles and mind games. So, that’s where I’m gonna be strong, but it’s the physical ones I’m worried about.

Us: If you could take your closest ally to the final two, knowing that you might lose, or take someone you could definitely beat, who would you choose and why?

SM: Sadly, I would not take my alliance member. This is a game and I’m going in to win. I’ve seen Survivor. I’ve seen people lose a million dollars to a lot of people. So, sadly, I would have to take someone that I felt that I could beat.