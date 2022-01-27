Todd Bridges

Us: Have you watched Big Brother before, and if so, who are some of your favorite past players?

Todd Bridges: The season that I watched, my favorite past player was Tamar Braxton. She played it just right.

Us: Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

TB: I would never throw a competition. That’s not me. I mean, I’ll lose. I’m a good loser and I’m a gracious winner, but I ain’t gonna throw anything.

Us: What are the main qualities that you will look for in an ally?

TB: Somebody who’s honest who wants to play the game and wants to strategize together fairly, and not, you know, fake the alliance and then crush you.

Us: Which part of the game will be the hardest for you and why – the social connections, the strategy or the physical competitions?

TB: I guess the connections. ‘Cause generally, I don’t like people. People are mean.

Us: If you could take your closest ally to the final two, knowing that you might lose, or take someone you could definitely beat, who would you choose and why?

TB: I’d probably take somebody I can beat. I don’t think I would take my closest ally who … I don’t think I’d wanna see him get crushed. So, I would probably take somebody that you can beat, easy.