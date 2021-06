Blake Lively

Boy Band: Backstreet Boys and ‘NSync

After members of BSB and ‘NSync collaborated as a supergroup called Back-Sync in June 2021, the Gossip Girl alum could not contain her excitement. “True story: I just watched this until Instagram finally cut me off by pausing the video,” she joked via Instagram. “Because even they knew it was too much for me to handle in one sitting.”