Dianna Agron

Boy Band: Boyz II Men

When asked to choose her favorite boy band, the Glee alum couldn’t choose just one. “When I was growing up, it was ‘NSync, Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees,” she told MTV in 2012. “I was so obsessed with Boyz II Men in fourth grade. ‘Motownphilly’ — so good, so awesome.”