Halsey

Boy Band: One Direction

The “Nightmare” singer confessed her undying love for 1D in a viral video that resurfaced in 2020. “I love One Direction, that’s no secret to anybody,” she said in the clip. “I’m not ashamed to admit that, I’ll tell anybody that I love One Direction a lot. I love them as people, I love their music, I love their personalities, I think they’re funny. When ‘Little Things’ came out I cried for, like, 16 hours.” The New Jersey native also has her BTS bona fides — she duetted with the group on 2019’s “Boy With Luv.”