Joe Manganiello

Boy Band: Backstreet Boys

The True Blood alum suggested BSB’s “I Want It That Way” for his famous Magic Mike XXL minimart dance. “That song is one of those songs where guys won’t admit it, but if it comes on the radio, the windows roll up and you’re sitting in your car [singing],” he told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. “You don’t want anybody to know, but you could sing it.”