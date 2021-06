John Cena

Boy Band: BTS

In addition to loving the Bangtan Boys themselves, Cena has thanked their fans, the BTS Army, for helping to inspire his motivational books. “I was essentially sending a similar message as the band,” he told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2021. “These books exist because the BTS Army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment.” And in case you were wondering, his favorite BTS members are RM and J-Hope.