Bachelor Nation ‘The Bachelor’ and Bachelorette’s Most Memorable Celebrity Cameos By Eliza Thompson June 5, 2021 Backstreet Boys - AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019. imageSPACE/Shutterstock 18 2 / 18 Backstreet Boys The boy band choreographed a dance routine for Viall and his ladies during season 21 of The Bachelor. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Celebrity Mugshots: Amanda Bynes, Justin Bieber, Josh Duggar and More! Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News