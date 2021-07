Gwen Stefani

No Doubt was featured as a band called Snowed Out during a season 2 episode of Gossip Girl, which also served as a backdoor pilot for a spinoff following young Lily (played by Brittany Snow). The series didn’t get picked up.

“It took us, like, five minutes to pick [‘Stand and Deliver’ by Adam & the Ants] to perform,” Stefani told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the 2009 episode. “We normally just e-mail, but we got on the phone for that one.”