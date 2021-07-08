Ivanka Trump

Trump and husband Jared Kushner chatted with Lily and Rufus (Matthew Settle) at a season 4 party.

“With Jared and Ivanka, it would’ve been, ‘They’re on a list and they’re in town, reach out and see if they’re available,’” Safran told Vulture about the cameo in 2017. “I’m sure Lily van der Woodsen knows [Donald] Trump and would have been on the board of charities with him or Melania [Trump]. That’s the world of Gossip Girl, so to deny it would be wrong. I think it was literally a [New York] Observer party.”