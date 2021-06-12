Reality TV From ‘Ice Loves Coco’ to ‘Married to Jonas’ — See Which Celebrity Couples Once Had Reality Shows By Sophia Vilensky 2 hours ago David Fisher/Shutterstock 9 9 / 9 Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne: ‘The Osbournes’ Number of seasons: 4 Ran: March 2002 – March 2005 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jana Kramer and ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Graham Bunn Are ‘Dancing the Line’ Between Friends and Dating Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News