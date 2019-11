Alexis Denisof and Alyson Hannigan

Hannigan and Denisof starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel as well as the movie Rip It Off before getting married in 2003. After their nuptials, the couple — who are parents of daughters Satyana and Keeva — starred in the movie Love, Wedding, Marriage. Denisof most notably had a recurring role on Hannigan’s sitcom, How I Met Your Mother.