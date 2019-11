Amy Poehler and Will Arnett

Poehler and Arnett, who share sons Archie and Abel, were married from 2003 to 2016. During their marriage, they both starred in Blades of Glory, Spring Breakdown, Monsters vs. Aliens and The Secret World of Arrietty. Arnett cameoed on Poehler’s series Parks and Recreation. The Wine Country director, meanwhile, made an appearance on the BoJack Horseman star’s show Arrested Development.