Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Two years after tying the knot in 2018, the comedian teamed up with her husband, who is a chef, to film an at-home cooking show. The duo costarred on Food Network’s Amy Schumer Learns to Cook for two seasons in 2020. Their son, Gene, also made a few appearances. Fischer later made a cameo in Schumer’s Hulu series Life & Beth, which dropped in March 2022. In the final episode, he is seen in home footage of the couple playing volleyball together with friends.