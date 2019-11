Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Pitt and Jolie notably costarred in 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith years before their 2014 wedding at the Château Miraval in Correns, France. After getting married, they teamed up for By the Sea in 2015. The estranged couple, who split in September 2016, share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.