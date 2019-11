Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

Taylor and Burton, who met on the set of 1963’s Cleopatra, were married from 1964 to 1974 and tied the knot a second time in 1975, only to divorce the following year. During their two marriages, the actors appeared in several films together, including Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Taming of the Shrew, The Comedians, Boom! and Hammersmith Is Out. They had children from previous marriages and shared daughter Maria Burton.