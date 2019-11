Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. During their five-year marriage, they shared the screen on the Emmy winner’s beloved show, Friends, in 2001. The Oscar nominee played Will, a former plus-size guy who created the I Hate Rachel Green Club in high school with Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) — the on-and-off-again beau of Rachel (Aniston).