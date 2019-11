Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The All My Children costars eloped to Las Vegas in 1996 and continued to work together on the daytime soap where they met until 2002. Since then, Ripa has appeared on the Spain-born star’s show, Riverdale, as her real-life husband’s mistress. He has also cohosted her show Live With Kelly and Ryan with her. They share sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola.