Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Bell and Shepard, who are the parents of daughters Lincoln and Delta, costarred in When in Rome and Hit & Run before their 2013 wedding. After saying “I do,” the couple appeared in CHiPS, which the Parenthood alum also directed. Shepard also had small parts in two of Bell’s movies, Veronica Mars and The Boss, and had a guest star spot on her acclaimed NBC series, The Good Place.