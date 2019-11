Lauren Miller and Seth Rogen

The pair have made many onscreen appearances together, both before and after their 2011 nuptials. Prior to their wedding, the couple appeared in Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Superbad, 50/50 and Observe and Report. After their nuptials, they joined forces in For a Good Time, Call… and Sausage Party. In 2018, the Florida native directed her Canadian husband in Like Father.