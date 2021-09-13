Eminem vs. Moby (2002)

While the men’s bad blood dates back to the 2001 Grammys, their feud came to a head during the 2002 VMAs when Conan O’Brien’s infamous puppet sidekick, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, told Moby a joke about Eminem’s past comments. The Missouri native later threatened to fight Moby while accepting an award on the stage.

Nearly a decade later, Moby seemed to confirm that the argument was long behind them. “I think at this point I’m so far below Eminem’s radar,” he said on BBC Radio 5 Live in 2011. “Eminem is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.”