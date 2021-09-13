Fifth Harmony vs. Camila Cabello (2017)

The “Havana” songstress exited the girl group in 2016, and the following year, fans were shocked by the remaining members’ jaw-dropping VMAs performance. Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui were joined by a fifth person at first — but the mannequin was promptly catapulted off the stage.

“It definitely hurt my feelings,” Cabello told The New York Times in 2018. “I wasn’t expecting it, I wasn’t prepared for it — especially because at that point I’d moved on from it. I was just like, ‘What? Why?'”

Brooke, however, previously explained to GMA, “We wanted to show the world in an artistic way that, ‘Hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony and we’re stronger and better than we’ve ever been,’ and honestly it was such a monumental moment for us.”