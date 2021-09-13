Kanye West vs. Taylor Swift (2009)

The feud to end all feuds began at Radio City Music Hall in New York City when the “Mean” singer took the stage to accept the trophy for Best Female Video. West crashed her speech, uttering the now-iconic line, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

Over the years, the duo penned diss tracks about each other, but appeared to be on better terms at the 2015 VMAs when Swift presented the rapper with the Video Vanguard Award. However, Kardashian inserted herself into the drama, accusing the Cats actress of “playing the victim” for attention.

Swift seemed to put an end to the saga once and for all with a pointed Instagram note in 2016, writing, “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009.”