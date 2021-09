Machine Gun Kelly vs Conor McGregor (2021)

The rapper and the fighter were spotted in an apparent squabble on the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs. While reports claimed that it began when McGregor asked for a photo with Kelly, the athlete’s rep turned that down, telling Us, “This is totally false. [There was] no photo request. Machine Gun attended Conor’s last fight. Conor appreciates all his fans.”