Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus (2015)

Before the awards even began, things got heated between the two artists. Minaj went on a Twitter spree after “Anaconda” was snubbed for Video of the Year, and Cyrus, the host of the 2015 event, reacted during an interview with The New York Times.

“What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It’s not very polite,” the Hannah Montana alum said.

Minaj ended up winning Best Hip-Hop Video that year — and didn’t hesitate to call Cyrus out when she took the stage. “And now, back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” she said. “Miley, what’s good?”