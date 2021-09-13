Russell Brand vs. the Jonas Brothers (2008)

The British comic took aim at the Disney stars while hosting the 2008 awards, poking fun at their choice to wear purity rings. “Jonas Brothers is a pop group made up of young men who deliberately don’t have sex with their fans,” Brand teased.

Brand apologized after receiving backlash for the remark, and at the time, the New Jersey natives took the high road. “For us, it’s cool to see that he recognizes we are gentleman,” Nick Jonas said in an interview.