Taylor Swift vs. Harry Styles (2013)

While accepting the Best Female Video award for Red single “I Knew You Were Trouble,” Swift appeared to throw shade at the One Direction heartthrob — who was in the audience. “I also want to thank the person who inspired this song because he knows exactly who he is,” she said of her ex. (The musicians briefly dated before splitting in early 2013.)

Later on, the “Cardigan” singer was caught chatting with Selena Gomez as the U.K. boyband spoke on the stage — and appeared to mutter, “Shut the f–k up,” while Styles had the mic.