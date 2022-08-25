Cancel OK

Celebrity Flubs! Biggest Mistakes on Live TV: Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscars Fall, Ashlee Simpson’s Lip Syncing and More

1401476955_iggy azalea zoom
 ABC/Adam Taylor
Iggy Azalea

She topped the charts with hits “Fancy” and “Problem,” but the Aussie rapper had a major screw up on the live finale of Dancing With the Stars in May 2014. As she descended the stairs singing “Fancy,” she stopped, declaring, “I’m so sorry, but there’s something wrong with my earphone!” Azalea still finished her performance like a pro, later apologizing to fans on Twitter, writing, “I am so sorry guys! My in ears messed up and I couldn’t hear the track. The dramas of live TV.”

