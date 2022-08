John Travolta

It was the flub heard (and mocked) around the world. Travolta had a major misstep at the 2014 Oscars while presenting Frozen star and Broadway legend Idina Menzel. “Please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only Adele Dazeem,” he said while reading the teleprompter.

Travolta later apologized numerous times, telling Us Weekly, “I’ve been beating myself up all day! Then I thought…What would Idina Menzel say? She’d say, ‘Let it go, let it go!'”