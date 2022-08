Salma Hayek and Paul Rudd

At the 2013 Golden Globes, presenters Hayek and Rudd suffered technical difficulties and weren’t able to present the award for Best TV Drama. The Friends alum then attempted to awkwardly fill the silence.

“Hello,” the This Is 40 star started. “How’s everybody doing? Good? All right, great.” Hayek tried to pick up the pieces with, “Okay, something about the best, uh…” before the nominees’ clips began to roll on-screen, complete with pre-recorded voiceover.