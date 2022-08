Christina Aguilera

Even Grammy winners make mistakes! While singing the “National Anthem” at Super Bowl XLV in February 2011’s, Aguilera accidentally sang the incorrect lyrics “what so proudly we watched” instead of “o’er the ramparts we watched.” Xtina didn’t miss a beat, finishing off the tune for the roaring crowd.

“I took in the moment a little bit too much,” Aguilera told Ellen DeGeneres of the flub. “Shoot me for appreciating the moment.”