Ali Fedotowsky

The Home & Family cohost shared a series of photos with her husband, Kevin Manno, and their children, daughter Molly, 3, and son Riley, 18 months, in December as an honorary Christmas card. “We aren’t sending out a physical Christmas card this year (blame my procrastination 🤪),” the former Bachelorette star, 35, wrote via Instagram. “So consider this my official Christmas card to all of you.”