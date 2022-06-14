Chris Evans

The leading man discussed the controversial same-sex kiss in Lightyear in June 2021. Disney and Pixar refused to edit the brief smooch out of the film in some international territories, some of which (including Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Kuwait) ultimately banned the movie.

“It’s tough to not be a little frustrated that it even has to be a topic of discussion,” Evans told Variety at the time. “The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn’t have to be some uncharted waters, that eventually this is just the way it is. That representation across the board is how we make films. Look, it’s an honor to be a part of something that is taking those steps, but the goal is to look back on this time and just be shocked that it took us this long to get there.”

Evans also supports his younger sibling, Grace and Frankie actor Scott Evans. “I do have a gay brother, Scott,” the Captain America star told The Advocate in 2009. “I’m down with the gays. Mostly I’m hanging out with him and his gay buddies, who are f–ing hilarious. They’re the funniest people I know.”