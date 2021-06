Amy Schumer

The comedian told PrideSource in April 2017 that she “couldn’t remember a time” she didn’t support the LGBT community. ”We’re both people who will stand up to the death for our gay friends and gay people and what’s going on in Chechnya and the fear of the what will happen in the coming years. We’ll be there to fight alongside our gay friends,” Schumer said of herself and her Snatched costar Goldie Hawn.