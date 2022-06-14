Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The couple were honored by GLAAD in 2019 for their support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We are here to promote love for every human being,” Beyoncé said in their acceptance speech at the time, according to NBC News. “Let’s tell them they are loved, tell them they are beautiful, speak out and protect them. And parents, let’s love our kids in their truest form.”

For his part, Jay-Z has previously opened up about the experience of learning that his mother is gay.

“For my mother, to have to live as someone that she wasn’t and hide and protect her kids for all this time, and for her to sit in front of me and tell me, ‘I think I love someone,’ I really cried,” he shared during an appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction in 2018.