Dwyane Wade

The former NBA player opened up about his child Zion’s “strength and courage” in a December 2019 “All the Smoke” podcast episode, saying, “I watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually come into. And for me … nothing changes in my love. Nothing changes in my responsibilities. … Me and my wife [Gabrielle Union] are having conversations about us noticing that [Zion] wasn’t on the boy vibe that [my son] Zaire was on. And I had to look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘What if your son comes home and tell[s] you he’s gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act?’ It ain’t about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you?”

Wade went on to clap back against criticism of his preteen wearing fake nails in a November 2019 family photo. “All these people that’s out there saying these things, look at yourself,” the athlete said. “Understand that you’re the one that’s got the issues. You’re the one that’s got the problem. It’s not the kids, it’s not the ones who decide, ‘Yeah, you born a certain way, you gotta be that way.’ That’s not life, man.”