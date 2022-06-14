George Clooney

The ER alum took a stand in 2019 when he called for a boycott of nine hotels because of their ties to Brunei — the country where a law was passed in April 2019 that allows homosexual acts to be punishable by death. “Every single time we stay at, or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery,” Clooney said in a statement at the time. “Are we really going to help pay for these human rights violations? Are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens?”