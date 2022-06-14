Goldie Hawn

Hawn, for her part, added to the PrideSource interview with Schumer: “Being an ally for LGBT people and an ally for all people, transgender or whatever – to me, that’s a human story. I feel there are injustices in the world that I’ll stand up for, and I think that it’s important to realize that the world is filled with these kinds of issues. Love is something in the heart and in the mind, so why would you chastise anyone for that? And this is something that I feel very strongly about.”