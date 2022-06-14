Jane Fonda

The Grace and Frankie actress has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community since the ‘70s. Following the San Francisco’s White Night Riots in 1979, Fonda said in an interview, “Culturally, psychologically, economically, politically — gays and lesbians are discriminated against.”

Fonda made her point clear after being asked whether she thought she or her advocacy group, Campaign for Economic Democracy, were being used by the LGBTQIA+ community.

“What am I here for if not to be used by good people for good things? I’m part of an organization and you could also be cynical as you are and ask me isn’t the organization using me?” she answered. “But you could also think, aren’t I using the organization just the way the gays and lesbians here are using the organization they’re a part of if it helps give us perspective, helps us keep our values intact, it increases our power — because as individuals we don’t have very much, but altogether, we have a lot of power.”