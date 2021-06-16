Jennifer Lopez

The “Jenny From the Block” songstress penned a love letter to the LGBT community during pride month in 2017, which included a personal nod to her openly gay aunt. “When I was growing up in the Bronx, I always thought my aunt Myrza was the coolest. She lived in NYC and wanted to be an actress. I wanted to be just like her. What I didn’t realize was that she was struggling with being gay. At that time, families didn’t sit around a dinner table and talk about tolerance and acceptance. Life was different and it is heartbreaking for me to think about it now,” Lopez said in the letter published by Billboard.

“The people she watched on TV didn’t represent her,” the Hustlers star continued. “Movies didn’t represent her. She thought she was alone. That is why I’m proud of The Fosters, a show celebrating its 100th episode. A show that holds a mirror to society and shines a light on what love looks like. It doesn’t matter your race or sexual orientation. Love is love.”