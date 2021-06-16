Joshua Bassett

Following speculation about his sexuality, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star posted an inspiring message on social media.

“My entire life, people have told me my sexuality,” Bassett tweeted in May 2021. “People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. It’s 2021. We are the generation of love and growth, it’s time we start acting like it. Whether you love me, hate me or damn me to hell, I love you all the same.”

The singer concluded with a powerful reminder about choosing love. “Love who you love shamelessly,” he wrote. “It’s OK to still be figuring out who you are. Life’s too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜.”