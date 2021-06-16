Kerry Washington

The Scandal alum delivered a powerful speech about LGBT rights at the 2015 GLAAD Media Awards. “Women, poor people, people of color, people with disabilities, gay men, lesbians, bisexuals, trans people, intersex people — we have been pitted against each other and made to feel there are limited seats at the table for those of us who fall into the category of ‘other.’ As a result, we have become afraid of one another. We compete with one another, we judge one another. Sometimes, we betray one another. Sometimes even within our own communities we designate who among us is best suited to represent us and who really shouldn’t even be invited to the party.”

Washington added: “When black people today tell me that they don’t believe in gay marriage… the first thing that I say is, ‘Please don’t let anybody try to get you to vote against your own best interest by feeding you messages of hate.’ Then I say, ‘You know people used to say stuff like that about you and your love.’ We need more employment of LGBT people in front of and behind the camera.”