Kylie Minogue

In 2020, Gay Times magazine presented the pop icon, long beloved by the LGBTQ community, with the Honour for Allyship. “I am incredibly honored to receive this award,” she said in a video speech accepting the award. “As we strive for a more inclusive world, my hope is that we can all support and love and be allies for each other.”

The “Say Something” singer told Billboard in 2018 that she first became aware of her gay following in the 1980s. “It happened without me knowing it,” she recalled. “I was in Sydney and there’s a famous bar on Oxford Street called the Albury. … I was in the car, my manager was in the car with me along with a couple other people, and someone said, ‘There’s Kylie Night at the Albury tonight.’ … That’s the first moment I can remember where it was a thing, and it’s been a thing ever since — which is incredible.”