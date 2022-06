Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale star came out as bisexual via Instagram in June 2020. “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join,” she wrote at the time, next to a promotion for an LGBTQ+ for Black Lives Matter Protest happening in West Hollywood. The reveal came one week after Geoge Floyd was murdered by officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.