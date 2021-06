Miley Cyrus

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress, who identifies as pansexual, is often vocal about her love and support for the LGBT community. Her most predominant work, however, came in 2014 when she founded the Happy Hippie Foundation. “Our mission is to rally young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations,” the mission statement on the nonprofit’s site reads.