Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed their support for LGBTQIA+ rights during a meeting with delegates of the Commonwealth Youth Forum in 2018.

Jacob Thomas, who won an award for helping to lower the suicide rate within the LBGTQ community in Australia, opened up about the support he received from the royal couple.

“Miss Markle said, and these were her exact words, ‘This is a basic human rights issue, not one about sexuality,’” Thomas told reporters at the time.

Jonah Chinga, another activist at the event, also shared what Meghan and Harry’s plans were for the future.

“Both Prince Harry and Miss Markle said they would put LGBT issues at the front of their work,” he said.