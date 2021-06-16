Prince William

The Duke of Cambridge was named Straight Ally of the Year at the 2017 British LGBT Awards. “It’s so important to be proud of the person you are,” he said in his acceptance speech. “In recent years, I’ve become passionate about what we can do to protect people from bullying, particularly online. I have encountered a number of tragic stories about LGBT young people who have sadly felt unable to cope with the abuse and discrimination they face in their lives. It is 2017, and nobody should be bullied for their sexuality, or for any other reason.”

The previous year, William became the first royal to cover Attitude, an LGBTQ-focused magazine published in the U.K. The prince invited the outlet to bring members of the LGBTQ community to Kensington Palace to talk about the repercussions bullying has on mental health.

“The young gay, lesbian and transgender individuals I met through Attitude are truly brave to speak out and to give hope to people who are going through terrible bullying right now,” he said at the time. “Their sense of strength and optimism should give us all encouragement to stand up to bullying wherever we see it.”