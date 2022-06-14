Sally Field

The Mrs. Doubtfire actress — who is the proud mom of her openly gay son, Sam Greisman — shared heartfelt advice to parents of gay children during a SiriusXM interview in 2016. “Sexuality is a human, glorious part of existence. In Sam’s case, certainly, nature told him what to be. It wasn’t something he looked to be, and he found it difficult to grapple with,” she said. “I welcomed him to welcome himself, and find that part of his life.” She added: “Don’t be frightened, and don’t put your own prejudices or fears about sexuality on your children.”