Oscars Celebrity Oscars PDA By Us Weekly Staff February 9, 2020 Shutterstock 59 4 / 59 Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara The Joker star embraced the Carol actress as they posed for photographers at the 2020 show. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Line Just Launched at Nordstrom and Is Bound to Sell Out Fast These $24 Leggings From Amazon Are the Affordable Alternative to Lululemon Sleeping on These Silk Pillowcases Is One of the Best Things You Can Do For Your Skin More News