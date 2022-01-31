Aubrey Plaza

Parks and Recreation fans fell in love with Plaza when she played April Ludgate — so much so that fans want her to be mean when they see her on the street. “One time I was in a bar and some guy came up to me and he said, ‘I know this sounds weird, but will you punch my friend in the face?'” the Ingrid Goes West star recounted during an interview with Dewey Singleton in December 2020, adding that he offered to pay her $20 to hit his friend. “A lot of people want me to be mean to them, they want me to berate them in public. I’m not sure why.”